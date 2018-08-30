November
- SongsLil Peep & iLoveMakonnen Deliver Hypnotic Track "November"Lil Peep and iLoveMakonnen have dropped off a new track.By Alexander Cole
- TVHulu Reveals What's Being Added & Removed For NovemberCheck out Hulu's list of everything being added and removed from the platform in November.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Readies "Chixtape 5": "I Have Never Went This Hard On Production"Chixtape season is around the corner. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game's "Born To Rap" Officially Has A Release DateThe Game's new album drops in November.By Aron A.
- MusicTDE's Sir Tells Charlamagne Tha God To Put Some Respect On His NameHe said what he said.By Chantilly Post
- AnticsTaxstone’s Murder Trial Reportedly Set For NovemberA trial date has been set for Taxstone's murder on Troy Ave's bodyguard.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty," Adult Swim Celebrate July 4th With Releasing Psychedelic VignetteRick and Morty lose the reins of a psychedelic trip on the 4th of July.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Rick & Morty" Announce Season 4 Will Arrive In 2019Rick & Morty will be returning before the end of the year.By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Joins Tame Impala Onstage At Coachella For "Sundress" & "LSD" UnpluggedTame Impala & A$AP Rocky brought their studio partnership to life at Coachella.By Devin Ch
- MusicGoldLink Throws Subliminal Jabs At Sheck Wes On "Justine's Interlude"There's a good chance GoldLink is giving credence to the Sheck Wes abuse allegations.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest R&B Albums Of 2018In an increasingly experimental musical landscape, here are the R&B efforts that stood out this year.By Milca P.
- MusicBlack Thought Announces Producer & Release Date For "Stream Of Thought Vol. 2"The project is set to be a fresh follow-up to his June release.By Zaynab
- MusicBirdman & Jacquees Share "Lost At Sea 2" Tracklist & Release Date"Lost At Sea 2" will be spearheaded by a "Presidential" lead single.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's New Album Is Dropping This MonthMeek Mill adds his voice to an already stacked November. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Announces New Album Featuring Scott Storch & Tory Lanez"NOTHING BUT FU*KING BILLBOARD HITS"By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Dips His Feet In Filmmaking As Executive Producer On "Out Of Omaha"J. Cole is "moonlighting" again.By Devin Ch
- MusicStyles P Teams With PETA To Promote "Plant-Based" GrazingStyles P is the new face of PETA, go figure.By Devin Ch
- MoviesHere's What's Coming & Leaving Netflix In November 2018Netflix is updating its roster of movies and series for November. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesNetflix Adds "Doctor Strange," "Good Will Hunting," & More To November CatalogNovember looks good for Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay Critch Shares Release Date & Cover Art For "Hood Favorite" DebutJay Critch is dropping "Hood Favorite" in November.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture, Rae Sremmurd, Tinashe & Lil Baby Headline ComplexCon 2018ComplexCon 2018 lands in Long Beach on November 3rd and 4th.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Announces "Unusual Suspects" Tour With DJ Carnage & SmokepurppGucci Mane shared the promo poster for "Unusual Suspects" filled with all the tour stops and dates.By Devin Ch
- MusicBrockhampton Announces "I'll Be There," Its 3rd-Ever North American TourThe teen hunger dept. drops another big announcement.By Devin Ch