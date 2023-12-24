DJ Premier, Non Phixion, And ILL BILL Release Clean And Instrumental Versions Of "Rock Stars"

DJ Premier has been fairly active this year for his standards. He is not one to release a lot of material period. But for some reason he has been extra generous this time around. He has put out a project and several singles.

The Houston, Texas producer continued his series of Beats That Collected Dust with the third volume. On the singles side of things, he has worked with some underground names and more mainstream artists too. Namely, he teamed up with Westside Gunna and Rome Streetz on "Runway." This time, he is back, but with a rerelease of song from 21 years ago.

Read More: GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Attend Ja Morant's Memphis Homecoming

Listen To "Rock Stars" By Non Phixion, ILL BILL, And DJ Premier

It was a beat he made for underground rap outfit Non Phixion and ILL BILL. "Rock Stars" painted a picture of fame and living like a superstar after making it in music. The song landed on Phixion's 2002 record, The Future Is Now. All three have decided to push it back out to the public with a clean and instrumental version. You can hear the new renditions above.

What were your initial thoughts on "Rock Stars" by DJ Premier, ILL BILL, and Non Phixion? Was this the best song from The Future Is Now, why or why not? If not, which song was better in your opinion? Where does this rank amongst the rest of Premier's beats? Who had the best performance on the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DJ Premier, Non Phixion, and ILL BILL. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I say rock star, I'm talking about rocking the mic

My s***'s hot like the rock a fiend drop in a pipe

These cats is idiots, with raps so p***y they catch periods

I'm serious, my life is like a drug experience

A p**no movie with no plot and I'm the only guy in it

Like Vivid videos with Kobe Tai dime b*****s

Read More: Cardi B's Blonde Hair Causes Controversy, She Denies "Watching B**ches" To Copy Them