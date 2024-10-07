Tory Lanez's "The Godfather" Remains One Of His Best Cuts 10 Years Later

Some of his best tracks come when he raps his behind off. This is one of those and it's spectacular.

This past weekend, Tory Lanez joined Travis Scott in rereleasing a 10-year-old mixtape. For the Canadian it came in the form of dropping Lost Cause onto DSPs. Fans of his know that this project is very important to his catalog, and it's also one of his earliest. It's a pretty foundational piece to the singer, rapper, and producer's identity, and it pretty much helped springboard him to stardom. Besides that, the tape just means a lot to Tory overall. He was struggling financially at that the time and Trina was there to help in so many ways, including with this project. We are happy its officially here and it's been fun to revisit it.

One of the tracks that we still enjoy thoroughly to this day from Tory Lanez on it is "The Godfather." It's a terrific closer and we feel it more than holds a candle to the rest of hits. In addition to it being a great song about his come up, this track also has a cool connection to HNHH. If you aren't familiar, the site had a huge hand in helping Tory release his "Fargo Fridays" series. "The Godfather" was a track that was a part of that collaboration with us, so it also some sentimental value to us. But bias aside, it's just a powerful moment in his catalog and an important one at that.

"The Godfather" - Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics:

We was just some little n****s

On and off the corner, just wanna be a baller

But I was just a little n****, just a little n****

And I hit me a lil' lick, same day I got rich

Then I drop six hundred, told them b****es, "I'm big homie"

Told them n****s they done turn me to the old me