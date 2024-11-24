J Cole Officially Releases The Song That Got Him Signed To Jay-Z, "Lights Please"

J Cole has been fulfilling fans' aspirations over the last few days since dropping his audio series, Inevitable. People were hoping that the North Carolina luminary would reissue some of his earliest works of his career once they saw the titles of some of the episodes. "The Come Up" went on to spawn his first mixtape that same day. Then, on Friday, he would drop off want many view to be his first true classic project, The Warm Up (2009). It's also one of his most important releases of his journey to superstardom thanks to some key tracks.
"Lights Please," also one of his earliest hits, was essentially the record that convinced the almighty JAY-Z to sign J Cole to Roc Nation. We can see why this was the one to win him over, as the wordplay and storytelling are top notch. The frustrating accounts of the Dreamville boss being with a woman who only wants her desires met while he tries to develop the relationship by sharing his dreams and stresses is heartbreaking. Because of this, it's one of Cole's best "love" records too, if you even want to call it that. There's no wonder why he put this on The Sideline Story just two years later.
"Lights Please" - J Cole
Quotable Lyrics:
I told her all about how we been livin' a lie
And that they love to see us all go to prison or die
Like, "Baby, look at how they show us on the TV screen"
But all she ever want me to do is unzip her jeans
Then all I really want is for her to get on top
Before you know it, she workin', jerkin' it nonstop