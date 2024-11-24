J Cole Officially Releases The Song That Got Him Signed To Jay-Z, "Lights Please"

BYZachary Horvath172 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
j cole lights pleasej cole lights please
Cole really put on a masterclass in terms of sifting through his thoughts and detailing the dangerous pitfalls of love.

J Cole has been fulfilling fans' aspirations over the last few days since dropping his audio series, Inevitable. People were hoping that the North Carolina luminary would reissue some of his earliest works of his career once they saw the titles of some of the episodes. "The Come Up" went on to spawn his first mixtape that same day. Then, on Friday, he would drop off want many view to be his first true classic project, The Warm Up (2009). It's also one of his most important releases of his journey to superstardom thanks to some key tracks.

"Lights Please," also one of his earliest hits, was essentially the record that convinced the almighty JAY-Z to sign J Cole to Roc Nation. We can see why this was the one to win him over, as the wordplay and storytelling are top notch. The frustrating accounts of the Dreamville boss being with a woman who only wants her desires met while he tries to develop the relationship by sharing his dreams and stresses is heartbreaking. Because of this, it's one of Cole's best "love" records too, if you even want to call it that. There's no wonder why he put this on The Sideline Story just two years later.

Read More: Bishop TD Jakes Seemingly Suffers Medical Emergency During Sunday Sermon

"Lights Please" - J Cole

Quotable Lyrics:

I told her all about how we been livin' a lie
And that they love to see us all go to prison or die
Like, "Baby, look at how they show us on the TV screen"
But all she ever want me to do is unzip her jeans
Then all I really want is for her to get on top
Before you know it, she workin', jerkin' it nonstop

Read More: Mariachi Singer Deyra Barrera Tells Backstory Behind Her Kendrick Lamar Collabs On "GNX"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...