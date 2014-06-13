the warm up
- Original ContentTop 10 Mixtapes From 2009We count down the top 10 mixtapes from the year 2009.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJ. Cole Showed His Potential On Classic "Lights Please"Eleven years ago, J. Cole captured the game's attention with his classic mixtape "The Warm Up." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Reflects On 10-Year Anniversary Of "The Warm Up"J. Cole says he's working on bringing the project to streaming platformsBy Milca P.
- Original ContentTop 25 Best J. Cole Songs Of All TimeCounting down the best tracks in J.Cole's catalogue.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentTop 10 J. Cole Story-Telling TracksWe highlight instances of J. Cole's story-telling prowess in celebration of "4 Your Eyez Only."By Seymoure
- Original ContentVote: What Is Your Favorite J. Cole Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content#TBT: Mixtape J. ColeThrowback to J. Cole's come up, and the mixtapes that propelled him.By Chris Tart
- NewsJ. Cole "Lights Please" VideoBetter late than never, "Light Please" gets the official video treatment.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsJ. Cole Releases Letter For The Fifth Anniversary Of "The Warm Up" [Update: Tour Schedule Announced]J. Cole thanks his fans on the fifth anniversary of "The Warm Up."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsJ. Cole Challenged Jay Z To Hop On His Songs In 2009 (Unearthed Video)In a previously-unreleased clip, J. Cole challenged Jay Z to hop on his projects in 2009.By Patrick Lyons