Tory Lanez Links With His Label Signee Davo For The Latest Week Of The "Lost Tapes"

It's a One Umbrella reunion.

I remember, cold as the winter, fallin' like timber None of you n****s really was my dawgs, just pretenders Feel like I'm livin' in the dark F*** 'em all, I ain't got no feelings in my heart, none at all And I remember we was hittin' licks Me and my n****s, he was really with the s***s

But that doesn't mean that efforts between his artists are any less significant. With that said, Tory Lanez has officially released a song with Davo called "Do You Remember." He too is very similar to his boss, as he raps, sings, produces, and etc. He's been releasing solo material under One Umbrella since 2020, but this shows that Davo was hard at work way before launching his own path to stardom. In fact, that's what this song is about, in addition to proving doubters wrong and calling out fake friends. But with all "Lost Tape" releases, there's another. A 2022 R&B-like leftover, "Wanna Fxck," now sees the light of day as well. Check them both out below.

It's another weekend, so you know what that means if you are a Tory Lanez fan right. The controversial Canadian superstar is here with more "Lost Tapes," and this time, there's something special going on. We have spoken about this ad nauseam, but at certain points during this run, Tory has included themes or firsts. For these, he's reuniting with a fellow collaborator and label mate. For those unaware, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also runs a recording company. It's called One Umbrella, and it features a smaller roster compared to most other artist driven imprints.

