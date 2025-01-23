No Malice Proclaims This Kendrick Lamar Diss Track As His "Favorite Song" Right Now

Clipse has the whole world waiting for their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out, but they are in no rush to drop it. While that frustrates some fans, it also shows that Pusha T and No Malice are confident in what they have. They recently spoke to The People's Gallery at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night (January 21), going over their favorite places to eat in the city, their style tips, Pharrell's collaborations with them and Louis Vuitton, and their favorite songs at the moment. No Malice thought about it for a while when he heard the question, and landed on a very common but nonetheless understandable answer: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track.

Of course, this shouldn't really surprise anyone given how No Malice's brother and Clipse partner Pusha T has not only collaborated with Kendrick Lamar in the past, but also beefed with Drake. In fact, we can't help but think that perhaps No Malice heard about Drizzy's UMG lawsuit over the song and wants to keep it in rotation.

No Malice Calls Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" His Favorite Song Right Now

Furthermore, this answer also excited fans who heard some recent rumors that Kendrick Lamar will appear on this upcoming Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. The speculations stems from a copyright claim that allegedly landed on a TikToker's video, which claims that it used audio from a track called "Chains & Whips" from Pusha T, No Malice, and K.Dot. This would mean that this hypothetical dream collab for fans is something that the duo already teased during Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2023, which is where the audio in question comes from.