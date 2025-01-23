No Malice Proclaims This Kendrick Lamar Diss Track As His "Favorite Song" Right Now

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 6.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One half of Clipse loves this cut, and we're sure Pusha T would agree.

Clipse has the whole world waiting for their upcoming album Let God Sort Em Out, but they are in no rush to drop it. While that frustrates some fans, it also shows that Pusha T and No Malice are confident in what they have. They recently spoke to The People's Gallery at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night (January 21), going over their favorite places to eat in the city, their style tips, Pharrell's collaborations with them and Louis Vuitton, and their favorite songs at the moment. No Malice thought about it for a while when he heard the question, and landed on a very common but nonetheless understandable answer: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track.

Of course, this shouldn't really surprise anyone given how No Malice's brother and Clipse partner Pusha T has not only collaborated with Kendrick Lamar in the past, but also beefed with Drake. In fact, we can't help but think that perhaps No Malice heard about Drizzy's UMG lawsuit over the song and wants to keep it in rotation.

Read More: Pusha T Explains Why Kendrick Lamar 1000% Won The Beef Against Drake

No Malice Calls Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" His Favorite Song Right Now

Furthermore, this answer also excited fans who heard some recent rumors that Kendrick Lamar will appear on this upcoming Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. The speculations stems from a copyright claim that allegedly landed on a TikToker's video, which claims that it used audio from a track called "Chains & Whips" from Pusha T, No Malice, and K.Dot. This would mean that this hypothetical dream collab for fans is something that the duo already teased during Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2023, which is where the audio in question comes from.

Regardless of the timeline, that remains pure rumor and speculation, so don't bet on anything when it comes to Let God Sort Em Out except when it comes to its surefire quality. Whether this Clipse project will host a couple of verses from Pusha T, No Malice, and Kendrick Lamar is a mystery we can't wait to unveil, even if we got our hopes up. We know the album is done, and we imagine that "Not Like Us" provided some compelling inspiration for it if it lined up with recording sessions.

Read More: Pusha T Trolls Drake For Taking Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Rumored To Appear On New Clipse Album From Pusha T & No Malice 1.7K
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Music Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake On New SZA Song "30 For 30" 18.0K
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready 8.3K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.4K