Meek Mill Claims He's Being Kept From Speaking To His Son On His Birthday

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 02, 2019
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 02: Rapper Meek Mill is seen during REFORM Alliance campaign for criminal justice reform to introduce House Bill 1925 on April 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Meek Mill wants to see his son.

Meek Mill says he's been unable to reach the son he shares with Milan Harris to wish him a happy birthday. He voiced his frustration regarding the situation in a pair of posts on his Twitter page on Monday afternoon. “Happy bday czar me and papi called you 10 times today!” Meek wrote in one post. In another, he added: “My other son can’t even wish my other son happy bday … it’s looks perfect on the net!”

Fans shared supportive messages in the replies. “I don't know you but I just wants to tell you not to give up yet. There's always hope dear friend just with time things will get better wishing you a successful day,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Sorry to hear tht , pray tht God will changes things soon on their behalf.”

Meek Mill Attends Roc Nation Brunch

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

The Neighborhood Talk caught the posts and shared them on Instagram alongside Harris' birthday tributes for their son. "Happy birthday to my handsome baby boy @czartharuler," she captioned a photo of herself with the child. "I love you so much, I can write a book about how you changed my world but were running late lol. I can’t believe I’ve been a mom for four years, time is flying." In the comments section of her post, Meek's fans popped up to ask her to let the rapper speak with his son.

Meek Mill Wants To See His Son

Meek and Milan Harris welcomed their child in 2020. He shares his birthday with Meek. Check out the posts on social media about the latest drama in the relationship above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

