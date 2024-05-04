Meek Mill Thinks "Hate Campaign" Against Him Will Work In His Favor

42 Dugg &amp; Friends In Concert
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Meek Mill performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

More fighting words from Meek.

Once Meek Mill moves away from being outspoken to a fault on social media, you will know that hell has frozen over. Moreover, he's tired of people speaking on his name and dragging him through the mud as of late online, a sentiment that he expressed through a simple tweet on Friday (May 3). "Them hate campaigns gonna make the people love me more when they find out who’s really who in this s**t!" the Philly MC expressed on his account. With this idea, he's suggesting that this will all work out for him in the long run, as there's apparently more to expose about his detractors, enemies, and attackers than they'd have you believe.

Furthermore, this is likely a reference to how people have treated or referred to Meek Mill ever since his name came up in the Diddy scandal. These allegations frame him as more of an unfortunate participant and possibly even a victim of serious sex-related crimes, and point to his association. While the Dream Chasers rapper has denied any and all claims, they continue to be a punchline against him from other social media users.

Meek Mill Wants To Turn The "Hate Campaign" Around

However, Meek Mill's spent a lot of time addressing this so-called "hate campaign" online, so his responses have just added fuel to trolls' fire. For example, folks clowned him for a recent outfit, which he also responded to and called out unnecessary hate over. Whether or not that's valid, pretty much anyone's association with one of the biggest scandals in recent memory in the pop culture world would put a target on their backs. So this "hate campaign" is unsurprising, often unjust, but also exacerbated by continuous responses to it.

As such, a lot of folks would rather have Meek Mill take some time off and focus on himself, something that he definitely did but couldn't prioritize over the temptation of distraction. Maybe this is a trend cycle that he could've avoided if folks weren't trying to egg him on so heavily. But at the same time, sometimes clowning is inevitable. All we can hope for the "Came From The Bottom" spitter is that he's finding peace elsewhere.

