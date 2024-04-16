Meek Mill Drops Visuals For "Came From The Bottom"

Meek Mill has not been having the greatest last few weeks or so. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rapper has been dealing with the shade from DJ Akademiks, 50 Cent, and more for his alleged ties to Diddy. The homosexual jokes and overall ridicule he has received has been coming in droves, something that is assuredly fed up with at this point. He has tried ruthlessly to clear his name and sexuality, but to not much avail. On top of that, Meek Mill has not been doing so hot on the music front either. Both of his recent releases, Too Good To Be True with Rick Ross, and his independently released solo tape HEATHENISM, suffered from lackluster sales figures.

However, Meek is not prone to giving up on himself and has shown that throughout his over decade long career. For HEATHENISM, Meek placed five songs on it and four of them have gotten music videos. The most recent one of the bunch to receive a set of visuals is "Came from the Bottom." It is the multi-phased intro that may be one of his more entertaining performances as of late.

Meek Mill "Came From The Bottom" Music Video

In this music video, Meek shows some family pictures for the storytelling half of the track. The more mellow vibe of the visuals matches well with what Mill's lyrics are portraying. Then, when the track transitions into its more aggressive second half, the video gets wilder. All the money that Mill was counting up at the start soon gets tossed at women, and it correlates to the faster and more energetic energy of the song.

Is this the best track on HEATHENISM, why or why not? Where do you rank this amongst the rest of his music videos and why? Where do you stand on Meek right now amid everything going with Diddy?

