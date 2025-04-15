Kanye West Reveals His Parents Used To Beat Him

Kanye West is once again divulging about his younger years and the environment he grew up in. According to him, there was some unusual behavior, especially coming from his mother, Donda. Earlier this week, Ye claimed that she was engaging in homosexual intercourse with his childhood babysitter. These alleged acts are what the rap mogul believes have caused him to have sexual relations with his co-workers. "You know that day when you hear noises coming from your moms room and you and you find out she’s a lesbian and you’re like Mom that’s my babysitter. You’re sleeping with the employees. See, I got it from you mom."

This is obviously a wild thing to share, especially about your own parent and regardless of the fact that she's no longer alive. However, Twitter is where Kanye West feels comfortable enough to fully speak his mind. So, it's no surprise that he's dishing out more private information about his parents. Per Complex, the VULTURES artist explained how his folks used to "beat" him, but maybe not in the grave fashion that your mind may have jumped to just now. How he got to this point was by thinking out loud like he's been doing for the last couple of months. "Wait. Do people still beat their kids👀. That seems illegal," he said.

Kanye West Twitter

Image via Kanye West on X

That's when he revealed how he was hit as a kid. "When I was growing up my parents beat me. You know Like when I deserved it. Not in abusive way," Ye said. "I guess I’d be like mom I’m really upset I didn’t get the starter hat to go with the jacket you just bought me and then I got back handed out the blue. Just seems like that wouldn’t be woke."