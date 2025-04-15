Kanye West Reveals His Parents Used To Beat Him

17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Show
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 21: Recording artist Kanye West speaks onstage during the 17th annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Kanye West already made shocking statements about his mother, and this is just another private matter that could've been left alone.

Kanye West is once again divulging about his younger years and the environment he grew up in. According to him, there was some unusual behavior, especially coming from his mother, Donda. Earlier this week, Ye claimed that she was engaging in homosexual intercourse with his childhood babysitter. These alleged acts are what the rap mogul believes have caused him to have sexual relations with his co-workers. "You know that day when you hear noises coming from your moms room and you and you find out she’s a lesbian and you’re like Mom that’s my babysitter. You’re sleeping with the employees. See, I got it from you mom."

This is obviously a wild thing to share, especially about your own parent and regardless of the fact that she's no longer alive. However, Twitter is where Kanye West feels comfortable enough to fully speak his mind. So, it's no surprise that he's dishing out more private information about his parents. Per Complex, the VULTURES artist explained how his folks used to "beat" him, but maybe not in the grave fashion that your mind may have jumped to just now. How he got to this point was by thinking out loud like he's been doing for the last couple of months. "Wait. Do people still beat their kids👀. That seems illegal," he said.

Read More: Jim Jones & Juelz Santana On Curbing Gun Violence & More

Kanye West Twitter
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

That's when he revealed how he was hit as a kid. "When I was growing up my parents beat me. You know Like when I deserved it. Not in abusive way," Ye said. "I guess I’d be like mom I’m really upset I didn’t get the starter hat to go with the jacket you just bought me and then I got back handed out the blue. Just seems like that wouldn’t be woke."

Kanye West kind of shocked himself with how different parenting is and how kids are nowadays. He added, "Wait. So kids today don’t gotta go "get the switch." I mean It meant something different. We used to have to go out and find a tree branch and bring it back to our parents for our parents to beat our a*s," he explained. "Brooo. This sh*t sound so crazy now." Elsewhere on his Twitter feed recently, the Chicago native revealed that he and Dave Blunts are nearly done with their WW3 album that he's been teasing this month. Blunts also previewed the title track and shouted out his "brother Ye" during a recent performance.

Read More: Jaysse Lopez Talks Kanye Leaving Adidas, Favorite Shoes Of 2022, And Building A Sneaker Empire

[Via]

