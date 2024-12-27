DDG Gifts His Mom The L.A. Mansion After Buying A New One

DDG leaves his mother old crib after he buys another one.

After gifting his son a Ferrari for his first birthday, DDG gifts his mother his L.A. mansion for Christmas after purchasing another property. The entertainer recorded the unveiling, explaining to his mother plans to move out and gifting her the new home for Christmas. "I don't know if y'all know, but I bought a new place," said DDG, "I'm finna move... You [Mom] can have it. Well, you gotta wait til I leave." His mother was confused at first but extremely appreciative in the end. The mother and son embrace in a hug after the reveal, and the rest of the family are ecstatic. DDG's mother will own the property after the entertainer relocates to his new mansion.

The old mansion is reportedly valued at $3 million. Social media would flood the entertainer's comments with applause. "The ultimate goal of every man is to put his mother in a big and safe house," one user commented. Another wrote, "How can y'all hate him ?" The moment was emotional for some fans. "I actually teared up watching this," wrote an X user.

Halo, the one-year-old son of DDG and actress Halle Bailey, recently received a Ferrari for his birthday. Since he can't drive yet, the car is more symbolic than practical. Soulja Boy suggested that a toy version of the luxury car would have been a more appropriate gift. While he understands the couple's excitement as first-time parents, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing long-term investments over flashy displays of wealth. His perspective highlights the need to balance celebrating milestones with planning for a child's future.