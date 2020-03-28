MTA
- Pop CulturePop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam'ron Featured On New MTA Metro CardsMTA and Universal Music Enterprises teamed up to celebrate the genre's 50-year history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNYC MTA Honors Notorious B.I.G. With Tribute Metro Cards On His 50th BirthdayNew Yorkers purchasing MetroCards at several stops across the city will receive Notorious B.I.G-themed cards in honor of the late rapper's 50th birthday.By Cole Blake
- RandomMTA Apologizes After Removing Benches To Prevent Homeless From Using ThemThe MTA has apologized after tweeting that they removed benches to prevent the homeless from using them.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJadakiss Voice Will Be Heard Across NYC Subways For COVID-19 PSAsExpect to hear Jadakiss' laugh whenever you hit the subway in New York City.By Aron A.
- CrimeDeadly NYC Subway Fire Leaves One Dead, 17 InjuredA brutal fire on a northbound 2 train in New York City left 17 injured and one dead, Friday.By Cole Blake