Lil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather Amid Domestic Dispute

Disturbing footage of Lil Durk's son is going viral.

Lil Durk is currently going viral on X after some disturbing security footage featuring his son surfaced online. In the footage, the 10-year-old's mother and stepfather appear to be in a domestic dispute while several others look on. Eventually, the boy allegedly fires off a single shot, hitting his stepfather. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

The stepfather in question, Joshua Pippens, took to Instagram yesterday to share the security footage.

"As y’all can see I was not the aggressor and y’all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip he grabbed my gun off my hip following his moms lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me I advise y’all see it before they take it down #buildawareness," he captioned the clip. Due to the sensitive nature of the footage, it will not be included in this article.

Stepfather Of Lil Durk's Son Posts From The Hospital

Various online reports suggest that the boy was trying to defend his mother, though this is also unconfirmed. Lil Durk has yet to address the upsetting clip. As for Pippens, he's been active on Instagram with various statements on the incident. "Whatever makes y'all feel better," he wrote on his Story earlier today. "That's why I got custody of my kids and she don't y'all so internet think god it was me that took the shot and not her that's still my daughters mom but she knows like ik [prayer emoji]. GOD HAS ALWAYS BEEN GOOD TO ME SURVIVOR."