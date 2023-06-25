Warren G Teases Lil Wayne Collaboration: “All Alone”

Warren G says that he’s got a collaboration with Lil Wayne titled, “All Alone,” on the way. He teased the upcoming song during an interview with AllHipHop. The release will mark the first collaboration between the two iconic rappers.

“First time Wayne did some records over some G-Funk shit,” Warren G said. “I can’t wait for people to hear it. People are gonna be like, ‘Damn that n***a and Warren, they got verses of the year.’ That’s how dope it is.”

Warren G At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Warren G attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

While Warren G hadn’t collaborated with Wayne prior to the unreleased song, he’s worked with a long list of stars in hip-hop over the course of his tenured career. He’s teamed up with Jermaine Dupri, Ronald Isley, Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, B-Real, Travis Barker, Raekwon, and many more over the years. “I just stay to myself and just keep building and don’t let nothing tear you down,” he told AllHipHop. “I just keep great relationships with people, I am a vet in the game. You gotta guide this person in the right direction.”

Warren G didn’t provide any further details on the release of “All Alone.” Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses his performance at the BET Awards, his storied career, and more. Check out the full conversation below.

Warren G Discusses Lil Wayne Collaboration

Warren G isn’t the only rapper who has teased working with Lil Wayne as of late. Benny The Butcher also confirmed during an Instagram Live session that he’s got a song with the New Orleans legend in his arsenal. In a snippet of an upcoming song Benny played, Wayne said, “New Orleans to Buffalo,” before Benny cut the song short. “That’s all ya’ll need to hear, y’all heard what the man said,” Benny said. “I said I need Lil Wayne, y’all heard what the man said. It’s on the way.”

