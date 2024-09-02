Ice Cube Dismisses Recent Backlash To His Stance On Voting

Ice Cube isn't concerned by folks' criticisms.

Ice Cube must be feeling pretty annoyed these days, as the Internet wants him to respond to four-year-old comments he made online. Moreover, folks recently resurfaced a September 2020 video of him explaining why the Black community should be skeptical of participating in electoral politics. "Be skeptical of anybody telling you to vote and not telling you to ask for anything or to tell you to just vote and not to get anything for your vote," the Los Angeles rapper posited. "That’s not how it works. That’s not the process. You don’t vote just to vote. You vote because you’re getting something, or your community is getting something.

"A lot of people have been in that place for a long time and we ain’t got s**t," Ice Cube continued. "That s**t is going to end. We are going to get what we are supposed to get, period. And anybody asking you not to ask, I wouldn’t listen to them because that’s the process. Every community asks for what they want." Now, people are reposting and debating this clip, which eventually caught his attention.

Ice Cube Claps Back At His Electoral Backlash

"I truly will never listen to any idiot like yourself who is in bed with Steve Bannon," one particularly disappointed Ice Cube fan wrote to him on Twitter. "You want to vote for trump? go right ahead a**hole." "I’m not in bed with none of these clowns. So go get another booster shot and stfu…." the former N.W.A. MC clapped back. Of course, fans weren't particularly receptive to this in the replies. Some blasted the anti-vaccine sentiment, whereas others think that his combativeness is making everyone misinterpret and misunderstand his main point. Voter skepticism and healthy bipartisan distrust is important, but perhaps not in the exact and particular way that Cube suggests.