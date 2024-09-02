Ice Cube Slammed For His Resurfaced Stance On Voting As 2024 Election Cycle Heats Up

BYCole Blake231 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BIG3 - Championship
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Ice Cube poses on the red carpet prior to the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images for BIG3)
Ice Cube has since fired back against the criticism.

Ice Cube is getting slammed on social media for his past comments on voting. The backlash appears to be in response to a resurfaced video of Cube rebuking the idea of voting for the Democratic party without demanding action in exchange for doing so. He originally posted it on social media in September 2020.

"Ice Cube is out here telling people not to vote again," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote over the weekend. "While he sits in his million dollar mansion and Black folks in the south are getting kicked off their Medicaid." Another added: "Ice Cube is estimated to be worth $160M, he can't comprehend why people with diabetes are living better lives under the Biden Administration or why people need their medicaid, Medicare, social security. Living in a wealthy gated community has damaged this man head from reality."

Read More: Ice Cube Explains To Shaquille O’Neal Why He Blocked His Collaboration With Dr. Dre

Ice Cube Performs At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Ice Cube performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Cube eventually addressed one of the complaints on X. "I’m not in bed with none of these clowns," he wrote. "So go get another booster shot and stfu…" One user fired back in the replies: "You’re a f*cking sellout. Plain and simple. F*ck you for that. All that “gangsta“ sh*t but you’re basically Trumps b*tch!"

Ice Cube Fires Back

Cube previously made headlines for rejecting a call with Kamala Harris back in 2020 while she was running to be Joe Biden's Vice President. "We had spent a lot of people's time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn't going to be productive," he told Fox Soul's Cocktails with Queens at the time. Check out his latest political post below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Cube and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kamala Harris Unleashes Beyonce-Assisted Presidential Campaign Ad

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...