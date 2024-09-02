Ice Cube Slammed For His Resurfaced Stance On Voting As 2024 Election Cycle Heats Up

Ice Cube has since fired back against the criticism.

Ice Cube is getting slammed on social media for his past comments on voting. The backlash appears to be in response to a resurfaced video of Cube rebuking the idea of voting for the Democratic party without demanding action in exchange for doing so. He originally posted it on social media in September 2020.

"Ice Cube is out here telling people not to vote again," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote over the weekend. "While he sits in his million dollar mansion and Black folks in the south are getting kicked off their Medicaid." Another added: "Ice Cube is estimated to be worth $160M, he can't comprehend why people with diabetes are living better lives under the Biden Administration or why people need their medicaid, Medicare, social security. Living in a wealthy gated community has damaged this man head from reality."

Cube eventually addressed one of the complaints on X. "I’m not in bed with none of these clowns," he wrote. "So go get another booster shot and stfu…" One user fired back in the replies: "You’re a f*cking sellout. Plain and simple. F*ck you for that. All that “gangsta“ sh*t but you’re basically Trumps b*tch!"

Ice Cube Fires Back