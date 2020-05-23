black voters
- Pop CulturePlies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His CrimesThe rapper said he "likes" Trump's casual racism, which compares injustice against the Black community to justice against himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsJoe Biden Thanks Black Voters: "You've Always Had My Back & I'll Have Yours"Joe Biden thanked Black voters for standing by him during the election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says Low Turnout Among Black Voters In 2016 "Was Great": ReportDonald Trump says "it was great" that more black voters did not turn out to vote in the 2016 Presidential election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBiden Backtracks Comments About Black Community, Trump Weighs InBiden is in hot water for his off-key comments about the African American community, again. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God Speaks On Joe Biden "Ain't Black" CommentCharlamagne Tha God talks about the recent Joe Biden remarks that went viral on The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsDiddy Reiterates That "The Black Vote Ain't Free" In Response To Joe BidenDiddy repeated his earlier statement that "the black vote ain't free" in response to Joe Biden's recent controversial comments about black voters.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsJoe Biden Retracts Black Voter Comment: "I Shouldn’t Have Been Such A Wise Guy"Joe Biden showed some remorse for his remarks about how black folks considering voting for Trump over him "ain't black," after he received major backlash.By Lynn S.