Sean Kingston & NBA YoungBoy's Contrasting Styles Collide On "Why Oh Why"

YB turns in a melodic verse to match Kingston's somber lyrics.

Sean Kingston and NBA YoungBoy are both dealing with some major legal issues at the moment. The Jamaican-bred singer and genre chameleon's home in Florida was recently raided. Additionally, he is facing 10 charges which include, alleged fraud, grand theft, and identity theft. Furthermore, his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested on similar accounts but with two less charges. Then, there is NBA YoungBoy, who seems to be on a better path after he received a $100,000 bond following his April arrest in Utah over a whopping 63 charges.

It included everything from patterns of unlawful activity to procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon. However, that lengthy list was trimmed down to 48 as of a few weeks ago. However, if things go according to plan, YB will head back to his home state of Louisiana for trial for the separate federal weapon charges. With all of these moving parts, it was quite surprising that we received a new song.

Listen To "Why Oh Why" By Sean Kingston & NBA YoungBoy

"Why Oh Why" is the first-ever meet up between Sean Kingston and NBA YoungBoy and it was teased by the former a little while back, according to HipHopNMore. Another reason why this collaboration is quite surprising is due to their contrasting styles. But the song goes over better than expected, as YB goes into his more melodic bag, instead of his typical yelping vocals. Him and Sean talk about fighting through adversity, which makes perfect sense given their situations.

