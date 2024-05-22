Proof’s Son Playfully Warns Eminem About Dropping On The Same Day As Him

According to Nasaan, Em might get outsold.

It goes without saying that Eminem is on good terms with the son of his late close friend Proof, but evidently, that doesn't mean they don't take part in a bit of friendly competition. Earlier this week, Proof's son Nasaan took to Twitter/X to jokingly warn Eminem about dropping the same day as him. Eminem had just teased the release date for some new music on Instagram, hinting that something big is coming soon.

This led many to believe the first single from his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), will arrive on May 31. This is the same day Nasaan's debut album, Error 404, is scheduled for release. Nasaan's offering will feature the likes of Royce Da 5'9", BabyTron, Icewear Vezzo, and more. He confirmed the release date earlier this month.

Nasaan Urges Eminem To Rethink His Release Date

"@Eminem dropping the same day as me?" Nasaan wrote yesterday (May 21). "I wouldn’t do that if i was you, UNLESSSS you wanna get out sold OG." He made it clear he was only joking, following his Tweet with another asking fans to pre-save Error 404. Eminem has yet to respond, though it's apparent that he's been nothing but supportive of the young rapper's musical journey thus far.

Back in 2021, Nasaan opened up about some of the encouragement he received from the Detroit icon in a Tweet. “So cr*zy cuz I feel old af (22) and get mad I’m not a megastar but then I’ll talk to Em and he’ll be like, ‘Man, I wish I was where you were when I was your age or that advance[d] musically. Sh*t makes me feel a lottttttttt better,” he wrote. What do you think of Proof's son Nasaan giving Eminem a friendly warning about dropping the same day as him? Are you looking forward to hearing their upcoming projects? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

