Proof’s Son Reveals He's Playing An Important Role In Big Sean‘s Upcoming Album

NASAAN says Big Sean's next album is coming soon.

Proof’s son, NASAAN, says that he's been sleeping at Big Sean's house while staying in Los Angeles, and in turn, he's been hard at work on the rapper's upcoming album. He discussed collaborating on the project with AllHipHop at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday.

“It’s crazy because Sean is somebody, bro, I grew up just idolizing, you know what I’m saying? I copied his flows, I mirrored his style so much to now we’re friends,” he said. “I’ve been sleeping at this house since I’ve been out here [in L.A.] just like [he’s] my dog. So it’s just crazy. Those full-circle moments and almost manifesting it. The universe got a weird way of working. It’s just crazy. Like, dang. The person I was a fan of is now a fan of me.”

Big Sean Performs At "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" Premiere

Big Sean performs onstage at the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere held at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing on June 20, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

From there, he discussed what fans can expect from Sean's new album. “I play big part in helping just curate and just giving ideas and stuff," he explained. "Literally, after I leave here I’m probably going to go back to his house and we working on his album. Between us, I’m on it. But yeah, that should be coming out late summer. I’m excited. He’s somebody who, like I said, he sees the superstar in me. He kind of just wants to nurture that.” Check out his full comments with AllHipHop below.

NASAAN Speaks On His Relationship With Big Sean