Big Sean NPR "Tiny Desk" Review

Big Sean recently took his behind-the-mic talent to NPR's famous Tiny Desk for a 25-minute-long performance that scans memories from his entire catalog. Despite the rapper catching some bad press in recent years for feuding with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, Sean is definitely overdue to receive his flowers, with many fans taking to the comments section on the YouTube video to express support for the Detroit MC. With 14 tracks dating back nearly two decades, there's plenty of material to reflect on during Big Sean's Tiny Desk performance. Let's take a moment to examine the event and review the material therein.

Big Sean's Energy Is Radiant During The Live Performance

Like many rappers who have showcased their talent in the NPR offices, Big Sean brought a full band to the Tiny Desk performance, complete with angelic backup vocalists, a drummer, and full keyboard and string sections. In wide shots, it appears as though Sean is flanked by a full dozen collaborators, who bring his music to life with a powerful aura. Likewise, Big Sean is clearly in his element during the performance, with his melodic vocal passages sailing through the room much smoother than in previous outings.

Between tracks, Sean counts his blessings, offering fans a look into the highs and lows of his career. After a lively and soulful performance of the 2013 track "Nothing Is Stopping You," Sean breaks from rapping to explain, "That was the intro on my second album, and I remember it was a stressful time for me because when my second album dropped it didn’t do as well as my first album... And then I was able to lock in and make my third album... which was one of my biggest albums." Throughout the show, Big Sean praises god, smiles from ear to ear, and provides listeners with positive affirmations.

The Performance Elevates Sean's Material

Fans of Big Sean will surely appreciate his Tiny Desk performance, as it takes some of the rapper's more lackluster tracks and breathes new life into them with live instrumentation and renewed passion. Sean even recognizes the roots of the songs by shouting out the original producers, even offering his own "If young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot you" just before launching into the opening verse of "Bounce Back." Even those who don't typically enjoy Big Sean's music should give this performance a shot, as it might just turn haters into fans and fans turn into super-fans. The lively response of the NPR office staff, who break into massive applause multiple times throughout the Tiny Desk show, further demonstrates this.

Sean's transitions belong in the hall of fame, seamlessly blending tracks from 2011 with tracks from 2018 as though they came off the same project. The best thing Big Sean could do following this Tiny Desk show is find a way to port these live performances onto streaming platforms immediately. Sean has a new album poised to drop sometime this year. If performances like this are any indication of what we can expect from the new project, it may be some of his finest work yet.

