Detroit 2
- Original ContentWhy Big Sean Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeBig Sean is one of the most disrespected Hip-Hop artists out right now. But he's also one of the greatest.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDanny Brown Reveals He Wasn't A Fan Of Dave Chappelle's Skit On Big Sean's "Detroit 2"Danny Brown says Dave Chappelle's impression skit on Big Sean's album was "funny" but it's not the real story.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosBig Sean Celebrates His Birthday With Dual "Lucky Me / Still I Rise" Performance VideoBig Sean releases performance videos for "Lucky Me" and "Still I Rise" from his "Detroit 2" album on his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean & Jhene Aiko Send Each Other Cute Congrats Over GRAMMY NominationsBig Sean and Jhene Aiko rejoiced on Twitter after both securing Grammy nominations. By Noor Lobad
- MusicBig Sean Details Limited Edition Budweiser CansWith "Detroit 2" still going strong, Big Sean took to Instagram to reveal further details on his limited-edition partnership with Budweiser. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFat Joe Compares Big Sean To Nipsey Hussle: "You're A Beautiful Soul"The New York rapper drew comparisons between Sean and Nip, saying that people love and respect them both for their positivity.By Erika Marie
- SportsBig Sean's "Don Life" Tapped As New NBA Finals AnthemThe network TV heavy-hitters have commissioned the work of the mainstream MC to heighten the hype over this year's NBA Finals.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicBig Sean Says Next Twenty88 Album With Jhené Aiko Is "In The Works"Big Sean says a Twenty88 album is "in the works."By Cole Blake
- Music VideosBig Sean Levitates Above His Pool In "ZTFO" Video With Travis ScottBig Sean releases the new music video for "ZTFO," where he mediates all around the house.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Thought Spending All Day In The Studio Meant He Would Be SuccessfulThe rapper talked about realizing that he had to work smarter, not harder, when it came to making music.By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Sean Talks "Friday Night Cypher," Favorite Anime & More In Reddit AMADuring a recent AMA on Reddit, Big Sean opened up about "Friday Night Cypher," Lil Wayne's impact, anime, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig Sean Visits Childhood Home In "Making Of Detroit 2"Big Sean releases the first part of his "Making Of Detroit 2" series, visiting his childhood home and sharing more behind-the-scenes footage.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersBig Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2"Big Sean pens a heartfelt message to his fans following the success of "Detroit 2." By Aron A.
- Numbers6ix9ine & Big Sean's Final First-Week Sales RevealedTekashi 6ix9ine ends the week with 55,000 album sales while Big Sean has the week's top-selling album, set to debut at #1 with 111,000 sales.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Recalls Nipsey Hussle "Radiating": "He Was Somebody Who Was Elevated"The "Detroit 2" artist spoke candidly about his conversations with the late rapper.By Erika Marie
- NumbersBig Sean Reacts To The Possibility Of "Detroit 2" Debuting At #1Big Sean says "Detroit 2" already feels like a #1 album off of the love he's receiving and the work he put into it. By Aron A.