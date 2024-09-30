Beyonce Shows Off Her Curves For Underwear-Clad Levi's Jeans Campaign

SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Alton Mason, Beyoncé, Lori Harvey and Jay-Z attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)
Beyonce's latest campaign collab recreated one of the denim company's most iconic promo videos.

Beyonce is following up a whiskey brand launch with even more brand collaborations to spread COWBOY CARTER across pop culture. This time around, it's a Levi's partnership in the form of a commercial that recreates one of the iconic denim company's most well-known advertisements. Apparently, this is the first of various promo videos they will work together on. In this one, she takes inspiration from a 1985 ad in which a male model takes his jeans off and stone-washes them with rocks at a laundromat. Queen Bey swaps the rocks out for diamonds in this one and bares her underwear as onlookers' jaws hit the floor.

However, even without all these extracurriculars, a lot of fans expressed disappointment recently over how Beyoncé didn't get her due flowers for COWBOY CARTER. For example, the People's Choice Country Awards did not give her any awards despite her 17 nominations, and many felt that the people missed the mark with this one. Regardless of whether you think the album became overrated or not, its success and impact could've merited at least one accolade. Alas, that certainly hasn't slowed the Texas native down.

Beyonce's Levi's Ad

Back to this Levi's jeans ad, though, Beyoncé's "LEVII'S JEANS" with Post Malone soundtracked it to no one's surprise. "My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform – something we all wear with pride," she expressed via a press release. "I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength."

Meanwhile, Levi's stated that this Beyonce partnership will hopefully. "connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand." She still faces some controversy and backlash here and there as a massive star, but there's no denying that anything with her name on it has a big chance to captivate and resonate.

