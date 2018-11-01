jackie long
- SportsStephen A. Smith Rips Paul George's Co-Host To ShredsStephen A. Smith takes his craft seriously. By Alexander Cole
- TV50 Cent Declares "Power" Star Jackie Long Debt Free"Power" star Jackie Long has apparently settled his debt with 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- BeefJackie Long Addresses Accusations That He Owes 50 Cent MoneyJackie Long became a target of 50 Cent last year when the rapper accused him of owing him $250K over an unpaid loan. Jackie disagreed.By Erika Marie
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: The Long Kiss GoodnightFormer friends, former foes, and even Fortune 500 companies aren’t safe from Fofty or 50.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Reignites Jackie Long Feud: "Sh*t Only Gonna Get Worse"Jackie Long is really unhappy about getting caught up in this again.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Celebrates Himself & Shows Off Jewelry Pieces On InstagramHe took a break from demanding his money from debtors.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Receives $20 From Man Who Stole Rapper's Album In 5th GradeFofty strikes again. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Gives "Director's Commentary" To Jackie Long's Explanation Video50 Cent pokes a few holes in Jackie Long's side of the story. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Ends Short-Lived Beef With Jackie Long After Getting His Money50 Cent plays nice after getting a "small cash app" payment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRay J & Nick Cannon Get Involved In 50 Cent's Beef With Jackie LongIt's a whole mess.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Calls Out Actor Jackie Long Over Alleged Debt: "I Saved Your Life"50 Cent is back on his bully.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Bodied" Director Teases Delightful, Politically-Incorrect Romp On Breakfast Club"If you say one lyric from this movie, you could get fired at work."By Mitch Findlay