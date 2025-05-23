Aaron The Plumber Claims Wack 100 Has An Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Terroristic Threats

Earlier this year, Wack 100 allegedly threatened to have Aaron The Plumber and his mother killed over an altercation with Ray J.

Back in March, things between Wack 100 and Aaron The Plumber got heated after the latter's altercation with Ray J. The music executive allegedly threatened to have Aaron and his mother killed, as evidenced by a leaked phone call.

"[Wack 100] wants to kill me and my mom because I want to fight his coward homie for spitting on me and getting a gun," Aaron alleged at the time. "I told him there are bloods crips and pirus upset about me getting spit on and they want to get active. Me I’m just trying to fight with no guns. Now my mom’s life is threatened and mine. Yall can kill me but you still come COWARDS that need guns because i’ll fight all of yall…"

"They don’t do this to other gang members they want to kill a plumber for being a MAN and standing on what’s right," he also added. "Ray J need his a#% kicked! You dont invite someone somewhere then allow something like that to happen. I got to cancel my bookings because they might be trying to kill me like he said in the recording."

Aaron The Plumber & Wack 100 Beef

Their feud continued yesterday, when Wack 100 took to Instagram to share an alleged text he received from Aaron. "So he can troll with a threat and I troll back and he's a victim . Naw I will never be extorted . We just gone be at each other. My legal team pretty good," he captioned the screenshot.

Aaron later hopped on Instagram Live to issue a response, alleging that Wack has a warrant out for his arrest. "Detectives just texted me, and Wack 100 has a warrant for his arrest for terroristic threats and they finna pursue conspiracy to commit murder charges," he claimed, as captured by Live Bitez. "This ain't no surprise."

At the time of writing, Wack has yet to address Aaron's latest claims.

