Drake and Kai Cenat are giving hopeful directors and content creators a real shot at making it big. Today, the former uploaded the 19 finalists' visuals for the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," to his Drake Related website. This stems from the contest the two superstars launched in May.
These finalists were awarded $15,000 after sending in a 30-second to minute-long preview of their respective treatments. "Our finalists represent a diverse range of experience levels, as we were committed to giving new and emerging directors – including a few first-time directors – the opportunity to showcase their talent," the site's description reads.
Overall, there are some fascinating visual ideas for this R&B smash. As caught by Billboard, director Jordan Sook's utilizes puppets of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR partying it up with women. They even hop on The Boy's private plane, Air Drake.
You can view their creation below.
Edgar Daniel's is also fun as it centers around a casting call that invites women to audition for cameos in a "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" visual. His is also available to view with the embed link. Kristen Lambie's takes a more heartfelt approach as it centers around an older man who revisits certain locations in which he felt love during a relationship.
Drake ICEMAN
Its description reads, "With every step, memories ignite – his younger self bursting to life, reliving the sweet innocence, joy and tenderness of first love. Past and present collide in a beautiful dance, celebrating the timeless power of black love, memory and devotion."
Overall, this whole initiative was very cool of Drake and Kai to spread awareness to rising talents in the directorial world. It's unclear if there will be one winner from this competition or if its already over. But either way, getting an opportunity like this is a victory in and of itself.
Elsewhere, Drake is hard at work on his next solo album ICEMAN. Led by singles "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One," it's without a release date. However, Johnny Manziel predicts a fall release for the project. "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November."
