Drake Shares The 19 Contest-Winning Visuals For "SOMEBODY LOVES ME"

BY Zachary Horvath 655 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Reading Festival - Day 3
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Drake joins Giggs on stage at Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue on August 27, 2017 in Reading, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage )
Drake and Kai Cenat announced a competition for aspiring creators to come up with visuals for the track in May.

Drake and Kai Cenat are giving hopeful directors and content creators a real shot at making it big. Today, the former uploaded the 19 finalists' visuals for the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," to his Drake Related website. This stems from the contest the two superstars launched in May.

These finalists were awarded $15,000 after sending in a 30-second to minute-long preview of their respective treatments. "Our finalists represent a diverse range of experience levels, as we were committed to giving new and emerging directors – including a few first-time directors – the opportunity to showcase their talent," the site's description reads.

Overall, there are some fascinating visual ideas for this R&B smash. As caught by Billboard, director Jordan Sook's utilizes puppets of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR partying it up with women. They even hop on The Boy's private plane, Air Drake.

You can view their creation below.

Edgar Daniel's is also fun as it centers around a casting call that invites women to audition for cameos in a "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" visual. His is also available to view with the embed link. Kristen Lambie's takes a more heartfelt approach as it centers around an older man who revisits certain locations in which he felt love during a relationship.

Read More: Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy

Drake ICEMAN

Its description reads, "With every step, memories ignite – his younger self bursting to life, reliving the sweet innocence, joy and tenderness of first love. Past and present collide in a beautiful dance, celebrating the timeless power of black love, memory and devotion."

Overall, this whole initiative was very cool of Drake and Kai to spread awareness to rising talents in the directorial world. It's unclear if there will be one winner from this competition or if its already over. But either way, getting an opportunity like this is a victory in and of itself.

Elsewhere, Drake is hard at work on his next solo album ICEMAN. Led by singles "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One," it's without a release date. However, Johnny Manziel predicts a fall release for the project. "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November."

Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Drake & Kai Cenat Reveal Music Video Contest Finalists For "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" 4.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.1K
Comments 0