Ian Enjoys Start of Everyday With A Wake & Bake Session, So "Pack It Up"

Ian’s “Pack It Up” stands out on his debut mixtape Valedictorian, showcasing his sharp balance of trap bravado and suburban satire.

The track explores themes of material excess and existential self-awareness, capturing the absurdity and allure of success through a lens both ironic and sincere. Built on minimal production, the song relies on sparse beats and ambient textures that frame Ian’s voice with clarity.

His cadence moves from dry humor to pointed critique, dissecting the modern hustle with a tone both knowing and distant. He raps about wealth with swagger, yet the lines carry a subtle weariness, hinting at the impermanence behind the image. This tension—between triumph and emptiness—gives “Pack It Up” its emotional weight.

The title itself becomes a metaphor. Packing up suggests retreat, rejection, maybe even reinvention. It urges a departure from the spectacle, from excess, from façades.

In the accompanying visuals, this metaphor deepens. Scenes of luxury unravel alongside footage of suburban monotony, creating a surreal portrait of ambition and disillusionment. Opulence and banality blur into something strangely familiar.

“Pack It Up” doesn’t just critique; it questions. Ian examines the illusion of success without abandoning its thrill. He threads introspection into swagger, grounding the performance in personal doubt and social observation.

It’s this blend—cool detachment and pointed honesty—that positions Ian as a unique voice in contemporary rap.

“Pack It Up” - Ian

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, fuckboys cock-watchin', bad bitches talk about me

First ho to cry about me, last one to die about it

Real shit, I'm not lying

Double park the wide bod', everybody side-eyein', should've tried harder