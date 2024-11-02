Russ Calls Out Hip-Hop Media With Conductor Williams-Produced "Legend Freestyle"

Russ recently just laid down vocals for The Conductor for the producer's recent album.

If you do me wrong I'm in unforgivin' mood I make the music that my younger self would love to listen to Permission to be myself, but I'm not askin' no more I starved myself of self-love, but I'm not fastin' no more Tell myself that I'm okay, I'm just workin' on believin' it I see all the love and praise, I'm workin' on receivin' it

But he doesn't stop there. "It's a different game, adapt, just like the rest of us / Critics can't take criticism but be the first ones disrespectin' us, p***ies / Cosplayin' as God like you got power, power." It's not anything jaw-dropping from Russ at this point, as he's been saying this for years. On top of putting the media on blast, he gasses himself up as a legend in the game. In some respects, he certainly has standing to make this claim. He's been a dominant figure in the sort-of underground, sort-of mainstream lane for over a decade due to his prolific nature. Give the track a spin and see what you think of it and its messages.

Russ has always been a pretty vocal guy and a controversial one in the eyes of some as well. His passion for the landscape of hip-hop, where he fits within it , and the media's relationship with the artists, are all topics you can find him speaking on. All three are sort of covered in Russ' newest song "Legend Freestyle," produced by Conductor Williams . The latter is discussed, but the Georgia MC is holding back one bit. He's calling out publications by name and unleashing on the credentials of journalists. "I'm not impressed with editors of Rolling Stone or GQ / Y'all egos crazy if you think that artists actually need you / Y'all don't move the needle."

