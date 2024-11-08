Ice Cube Taps Killer Mike & Busta Rhymes For Unapologetic Banger "Ego Maniacs"

Ice Cube has a right to have major self-confidence, something that's extremely prevalent on his new single "Ego Maniacs." The California native and hip-hop culture icon is getting ready to drop his first solo album in just under six years with Man Down. It drops two Fridays from now, November 22, and it should be a momentous release. Him and his Cali brethren did drop their posse project SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT back in 2022. However, given the dominance of West Coast hip-hop this year, 2024 needed a new lone tape from one of the coldest to ever do it (pun intended).
"Ego Maniacs" is Ice Cube's second drop from this project's rollout, with "It's My Ego" being the first. If you're wondering why the titles are so similar, it's because this latest track is actually a slight remix. The beat from E-A-Ski (who's producing the album) is a carbon copy. However, where this version differs is that it has some equally legendary guests. Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes hop aboard the bouncy and accessible G-funk instrumental and talk their talk just like Cube. The latter lays down a new verse for "Ego Maniacs" too. You can check out what will be the closing cut from Man Down with the link below.
"Ego Maniacs" - Ice Cube, Killer Mike, & Busta Rhymes
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm talking real player s*** like my man Too $hort
And back to the motherf***ing basics
N**** keep a .4-4 on 'em, 'cause you're too two-faced
God damn it, I am it, I'm so dynamic
This guy, god damn it, spit fire, cause damage
I refuse to be moved by these new school antics