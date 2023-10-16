Joel Q Taps Mick Jenkins For The Uplifting “Everybody Ball (Remix)”

Chicago’s a hub for some of the tightest lyricists. Lupe Fiasco, Common, Chance The Rapper, Kanye, and the list goes on and on. Evidently, the tradition of lyricism continued as the years progressed with acts like Joel Q and Mick Jenkins. The two rappers recently collided for the remix of Joel’s “Everybody Ball,” which originally appeared on Trophy Room II. Joel and Mick Jenkins’ chemistry flourishes over the piano-laden production. Mick Jenkins’ poetic touch elevates the record to new heights. Most importantly, Joel Q showcases that he could go bar-for-bar with one of the most revered MCs in his city.

Joel’s uplifting message aims to provide a sense of hope for the youth, especially those growing up in the Southside of Chicago. “I would say the song is like the theme song for the people. Something that reminds everybody that their position, no matter what role they play, is important,” he told HotNewHipHop in an exclusive statement. “Nobody win til we all win. And personally, I wanted to get Mick on there because I feel like he is somebody that doesn’t get the credit he should with his pen but also doubling on the Chicago lyricist scene as well.”

Joel Q & Mick Jenkins Ball On New Collab

Joel Q certainly accomplished his goal with the remix. He’s undoubtedly one of the most underrated MCs in the Midwest right now. He's proven this over the years as he built an impressive through his technical prowess and authentic songwriting. In 2022, the rapper came through with his project, Love, My N***a, a six-song project that boasted “Hustlin’” alongside Richie Wes. After roughly a year, he slid through with Trophy Room II in Sept. 2023.

As for Mick Jenkins, the widely celebrated Chicago rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Patience. Serving as the follow-up to 2021’s Elephant In The Room, The Patience boasts an impressive roster of collaborators including J.I.D., Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, and Vic Mensa. Check out Joel Q and Mick Jenkins’ new collaboration, “Everybody Ball” above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

Been in observation mode, just birdwatchin’

You could talk that street sh*t ‘til they curb stompin’

N***as stop for two seconds like they heard somethin’, kept goin’

You fake make it, n***a, Shep Owens