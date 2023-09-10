Hazel-E Claps Back Amid Tampon String Controversy: “I’m A Woman”

Recently, Hazel-E hopped on social media to share a thirst trap from a parking garage, posing in a colorful mini skirt and crop top. Something else, however, managed to steal the spotlight. Social media users quickly turned their attention to a tampon string that managed to sneak its way into the shot. Commenters went in on the LHHH star for the wardrobe malfunction, advising her to always wear panties while it's that time of the month.

Hazel-E, however, looks to be taking the incident in stride. She doesn't appear to be embarrassed about the mishap, recently defending her decision to keep the post up on social media. She took to her comments section to clap back at a hater who dissed her for the post. "Why hasn't she removed this post by now?" they asked, "I can't unsee it." Hazel-E replied, telling them "cuz I'm a woman & we [bleed] once a month." She added, "Fucc it [I'm] a rebel." Clearly, the 43-year-old won't let Instagram users get her down. Unfortunately, commenters continue to have a lot to say about the misplaced tampon string.

Hazel-E Defends Her Decision To Keep The Post Up

"I’m sorry that’s just nasty!" one Instagram user writes in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post about the incident. Another says, "Cringey affff." Some commenters have come the mother of two's defense, however, claiming that it's not that big of a deal. "Women have periods and sometimes they might have a slip up. GET OVER IT TF," one writes. Someone else says, "It’s embarrassing but it’s a mistake."

Clearly, people will have their opinions on even the most personal of decisions. Do you think Hazel-E deserves the hate she's getting for her recent wardrobe malfunction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Hazel-E.

