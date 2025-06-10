Chris Brown Extends Staggering Record At The BET Awards

Chris Brown may have recently faced some legal trouble overseas, but he just got some much better news to brighten his past few months. At the 2025 BET Awards last night (Monday, June 9), he took home two awards, one for Viewer's Choice (his song "Residuals") and one for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Concerning the latter category, this marks Breezy's eighth win and 18th nomination. According to Billboard, this new win and nomination extends his lead as the artist with the most achievements in each metric.

For those curious, the Virginia native won in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2020, 2021, 2023, and now 2025. Usher follows him in both with five awards for the category and 13 nominations.

Other multi-win artists are Bruno Mars with three and Ne-Yo with two. Regarding heavily nominated creatives for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, The Weeknd has nine, Bruno Mars has seven, and Trey Songz has six.

This year, nominees for the category were quite stacked. The others were Drake, Usher, Teddy Swims, Leon Thomas, Bruno Mars, Fridayy, and The Weeknd.

As for Chris Brown's Viewer's Choice Award win, he went up against stiff competition as well. "Residuals" beat out "Like That" by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar; "DENIAL IS A RIVER" by Doechii; "NOKIA" by Drake; "TGIF" by GloRilla; "luther" by Kendrick and SZA; "Brokey" by Latto; and K.Dot's "Not Like Us."

BET Awards 2025

This achievement comes as Chris Brown is celebrating his newfound freedom. For those unaware, authorities in the United Kingdom arrested him over an alleged assault which took place in 2023. Brown left prison on bail recently, right before the start of his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour. "From the cage to the stage!!! BreezyBowl," he wrote on his IG Story.

Elsewhere at the 2025 BET Awards, there were plenty of amazing performances, viral moments, and celebrations. Snoop Dogg gave fans a killer medley after winning the Ultimate Icon Tribute Award. Meanwhile, Doechii and others delivered powerful acceptance speeches, and Kevin Hart brought it all together with some fun hosting. We'll see what next year brings, and whether or not Breezy will extend his already staggering record.