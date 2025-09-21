Rising New Orleans Rapper La Reezy Drops Contagious Single "HARDHEAD"

La Reezy is quickly blowing up, especially over these last few months, so you should hop on the hype train now while there's room.

La Reezy, 20-something rapper, songwriter, and producer is the next big thing to inevitably make it big out of New Orleans. Over the last year so, the self-made talent has been earning some incredible cosigns from some of the rap greats. Two of them have even come from two of his biggest inspirations, Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar.

The latter's came first after meeting one another at this year's BET Awards. La Reezy excitedly shared a wholesome photo of them on his Instagram, revealing what he told him. "Ay boy i be seeing yo stuff, you hard, you representing new orleans good, keep it up."

Reezy added, "shoutout God fa aligning this. Shoutout the Goat kendrick, my biggest inspo." Later this year, Tyler, during his interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, gave him his flowers. "That kid La Reezy, have you heard of him? He's cool. I'm excited to see what he ends up doing, too."

He celebrated the moment on his IG also. "thank you @feliciathegoat i literally just jumped out my bed, this mean the world ahhh."

To top off the list, him and Nas even linked up. All of these cosigns are certainly for good reason as he's been releasing some fun and soulful stuff like "HARDHEAD." It's his newest single and it's got some of the most uplifting vibes you will hear all year in rap.

Over the self-produced, horn-backed beat, La Reezy, explains how his stubbornness has helped him learn some valuable life lessons. He drops some wisdom for those in the same position, all while coming across as authentic and relatable. Top that with some clever one-liners and you've got yourself a hit.

La Reezy "HARDHEAD"

