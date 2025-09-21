La Reezy is quickly blowing up, especially over these last few months, so you should hop on the hype train now while there's room.

To top off the list, him and Nas even linked up. All of these cosigns are certainly for good reason as he's been releasing some fun and soulful stuff like "HARDHEAD." It's his newest single and it's got some of the most uplifting vibes you will hear all year in rap.

La Reezy, 20-something rapper, songwriter, and producer is the next big thing to inevitably make it big out of New Orleans. Over the last year so, the self-made talent has been earning some incredible cosigns from some of the rap greats. Two of them have even come from two of his biggest inspirations, Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar .

About The Author

