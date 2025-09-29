La Reezy is quickly capturing our attention going forward as the New Orleans youngster is showing talent well beyond his years.

"This project was born from a 5-beats-a-day challenge—just me pushing myself to sharpen my skills. Somewhere in that grind, I unlocked a version of myself I didn’t even know was waiting to come out. After the first week, my sound started to feel stagnant, so I broke through and tried something new. In just 3 weeks, LaReezyana Shakedown came to life. This one’s for my 12-year-old self—the kid riding to a party bus, skating at the rink, or vibing on the school bus with headphones on. I can’t wait for you to experience it."

In an interview with New Orleans Magazine at the end of 2024, La Reezy predicted that this year would be his coming out party. "It was projected for me to just be a regular kid. I decided I didn’t want to do that. Why settle for mediocrity when you can be extravagant?"

La Reezy's co-signs from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator are proving to be more understandable as the days go by. The now 21-year-old rapper and producer first began to gain some traction in 2023 on TikTok with his song "Birth." Since then, he's done nothing but capitalize on that bit of momentum.

