La Reezy's co-signs from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator are proving to be more understandable as the days go by. The now 21-year-old rapper and producer first began to gain some traction in 2023 on TikTok with his song "Birth." Since then, he's done nothing but capitalize on that bit of momentum.
In an interview with New Orleans Magazine at the end of 2024, La Reezy predicted that this year would be his coming out party. "It was projected for me to just be a regular kid. I decided I didn’t want to do that. Why settle for mediocrity when you can be extravagant?"
He continued, "There’s a 14-year-old kid that’s on the path to being regular. And that’s why they need to see me so they can make a detour. It’s bigger than rap music, rap music is just the outlet." That's a youngster who's got experience that a 10-year veteran MC has.
In 2025, he's now dropped three projects, including this six-song EP LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN. Entirely self-produced, the "HARDHEAD" talent explained how it came to fruition, highlighting hard work.
"This project was born from a 5-beats-a-day challenge—just me pushing myself to sharpen my skills. Somewhere in that grind, I unlocked a version of myself I didn’t even know was waiting to come out. After the first week, my sound started to feel stagnant, so I broke through and tried something new. In just 3 weeks, LaReezyana Shakedown came to life. This one’s for my 12-year-old self—the kid riding to a party bus, skating at the rink, or vibing on the school bus with headphones on. I can’t wait for you to experience it."
Check it out below.
LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN Tracklist:
- NOLIA CLAP
- HARDHEAD
- MOVE with Da1Topnoch
- TIANA ANTHEM
- BAD MAN
- CATCH THE GROOVE
