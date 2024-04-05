Doja Cat And Teezo Touchdown Share High-Contrast Music Video For Their New Collab "MASC"

Overnight, Doja Cat released the deluxe edition of her album Scarlet, which originally dropped last year. The deluxe is called Scarlet 2 CLAUDE and features seven new songs added to the original tracklist. She surprised fans with the song "URRRGE" which sports a feature from A$AP Rocky. The other new feature in the tracklist was announced ahead of time. Earlier this week Doja teased her new single "MASC" which features Teezo Touchdown.

In tandem with the release of the new deluxe album, they also shared a new music video for "MASC." The video has already racked up almost 400k views and is trending on YouTube even amid a busy week for major new releases. The video itself features Doja and Teezo lit by spotlights in an otherwise pitch-black room highlighting the eccentricities of their looks. Doja delivers two outfits, one fittingly on the masculine side and the other channeling her more old-school feminine looks. The video has already been met with tons of praise from fans despite its stark presentation. Check out the full new visuals for "MASC" below.

Doja Cat And Teezo Touchdown Team Up For New Video

With J. Cole dropping an entire new mixtape featuring a response to Kendrick Lamar, rap beefs are fresh on a lot of fans minds right now. But earlier today Doja assured her fans that she isn't dissing anybody in her music and isn't getting into any beef anytime soon. "I don't get in rap beefs," she said in a Twitter post shutting down rumors before they could even get started.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat first announced that "MASC" was on the way. With the announcement she shared the artwork that would eventually come with the single. Fans weren't exactly crazy about the close-up photo of her hair that she chose. The backlash was loud enough that she eventually had to respond to it, asking fans to move on. What do you think of Doja Cat's new music video for "MASC?" What's your favorite song off of the deluxe edition of Scarlet? Let us know in the comment section below.

