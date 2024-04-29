Doja Cat's Fur Coat And Suitcase Look Leaves Fans Divided

Doja Cat is no stranger to attention grabbing looks and that was once again the case with a recent outfit that tributed designer Brett Alan Nelson. She stepped onto the red carpet for a recent fashion event in an eye-catching fur coat with an overstuffed suitcase accessory. She paired it with some see-through underwear and glasses with a thick black rim. The popstar once again went with a short hair look, which is always controversial among her fans. Unsurprisingly, initial reactions to the look were mixed.

In the comments of a post sharing some pics of the fit from the red carpet fans shared their impressions of the unconventional look. Some were pretty positive. with Doja's die-hards seeming to love the look. "Giving the mean lady from Annie and I love it" one comment reads. "Fashion is fearless and out of the box. This is different and I like it" another agrees. But others are much less skeptical with numerous gifs expressing distaste for the fit filling the comments. "She wants be like Il kim so bad but her looks are not iconic" one particularly cutting comment reads. Check out the full variety of reactions from fans below.

Read More: Doja Cat Refutes "Tacky" Satanist Accusations

Doja Cat's Interesting New Red Carpet Look

Earlier this month, Doja Cat headlined Coachella for the very first time. She delivered high-energy performances on back-to-back weekends with guest stars like A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and Teezo Touchdown. It immediately followed the release of the deluxe version of her album Scarlet from last year. The newly released tracks included features from both Rocky and Teezo which they delivered during the closing set of Weekend 1.

Last week , Doja took to Twitter with a warning for her fans. She told them to stop bringing children to her concerts because she doesn't make music for kids. What do you think of Doja Cat's red carpet tribute to Brett Alan Nelson? Do you prefer her looks with short hair or one of the longer wigs she frequently sports? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Doja Cat "Scarlet 2" Review

[Via]