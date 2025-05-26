Ja Rule Fills The Father Of The Bride Role Walking His Daughter Down The Aisle On Wedding Day

Ja Rule had the early 2000s in a choke hold with countless No.1s and multi-platinum albums including classics like "Holla Holla."

Ja Rule gave away his daughter over the weekend as a clip of the rapper walking her down the aisle went viral.

TMZ reported that Ja Rule swapped his usual tough talk for real tears, walking his daughter Brittney Atkins down the aisle. The moment hit heavy—Brittney’s his firstborn with wife Aisha, and seeing her get married had the Queens legend caught up in the feels. Surrounded by family and close ones, Ja held it down at a lavish ceremony, smiling through the emotion.

Back in 2019, Ja dropped some real gems in a People interview about how he moves as a father. “I want my kids to run to me, not from me,” he said. “There’s three people you can’t lie to—your doc, your lawyer, and your pops. I’m the one who’s gonna get you outta whatever mess you in.”

He posted a flick from the wedding on IG, letting fans tap into the moment. But while he celebrated his daughter’s next chapter, his heart was still heavy.

A few weeks earlier, the Murder Inc. camp had taken a major loss—his day-one, Irv Gotti, passed. At the funeral, Ja stood tall and poured his heart out.

Ja Rule Wedding Day

“Irv, I love you,” he said from the mic. “Everybody here loves you. You touched all of us in your own way. We’re here celebrating your life because it lives on. I’ll see you when I get there, my brother.”

The tribute brought out all the OGs. Murder Inc. alumni like Ashanti, Lloyd, Vita, and Charli Baltimore showed love. Big names like JAY-Z, Fat Joe, Steve Stoute, Hype Williams, and Benny Boom pulled up too.

Between the wedding and the funeral, Ja stood in both joy and pain. One day giving his baby girl away, the next day laying his brother to rest.

Through it all, he stayed grounded, reminding the world that hip-hop ain’t just music—it’s family, it’s legacy, and it’s love that don’t fade.

