News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Thug Lovin
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Bobby Brown Remembers Irv Gotti's Million Dollar Payment For Ja Rule's "Thug Lovin" Feature
Bobby Brown put Chris Brown over Usher as the closet thing to Michael Jackson. Usher has idolized Bobby Brown since he was a teen.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
April 19, 2025
1286 Views