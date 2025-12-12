Lullaby (Mega Remix) – Song by JayDon, Usher & Paradise

JayDon brings new life to his song “Lullaby” with the Mega Remix, linking up with label boss Usher and emerging star Paradise for a smoother, more emotional late-night record. The updated version expands on the original track from JayDon's debut EP Me My Songs & I, pushing the song deeper into moody R&B territory. The remix arrives months after JayDon officially joined Mega’s roster in March, the label founded by Usher and L.A. Reid, making the collaboration feel like a full-circle moment rather than a random feature. Usher opens the record with a reflective verse that sets a more grown, intimate tone right away. From there, JayDon and Paradise add fresh vocals and new lyrics, giving the song extra depth and replay value. The chemistry between all three artists feels natural, with each voice fitting comfortably into the song’s slow-burn energy. Rather than feeling like a simple add-on, the remix plays like a true upgrade.