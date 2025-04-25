Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics Reunite To Tell The Exciting Tale Of The "Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Mathematics was the Wu-Tang Clan's DJ on the Rage Against The Machine tour that led to the group's feud with Hot 97 at 1997's Summer Jam.

Bringing back that classic Saturday morning Kung Fu theater, Wu-Tang Clan returns with cinematic album in Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman. Joined by longtime collaborator, Mathematics, the reunion is more than an album—it’s a statement of endurance, identity, and artistic integrity.

The project pulls from the visual grit of 1970s Blaxploitation films and the mystique of martial arts cinema. That fusion, which has always echoed through the Wu's mythology, resurfaces here with sharpened clarity. This is their first project since 2014 to feature all nine living members, a rare alignment that gives the record added weight.

The concpet is signaling a thematic core built on survival, defiance, and cinematic heroism. These allusions aren’t nostalgia—they’re tools. Wu-Tang Clan uses them to revisit the philosophies that shaped their worldview, but with the wisdom of experience.

Their storytelling feels lived-in, their bars edged with scars. The music remains unmistakably Wu-Tang—raw, layered, and unflinching.

Tracks like “Mandingo” rumble with ancestral energy. “Roar of the Lion” delivers a blunt-force reminder of the group’s lyrical discipline. Guest appearances from Kool G Rap and Benny the Butcher don’t feel like features—they feel like kin stepping into the cipher. Their verses carry weight, enriching the project without diluting its vision.

Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman doesn’t pander to the past, nor does it chase trends. It exists on its own frequency, one rooted in legacy yet open to evolution. Wu-Tang Clan once again reasserts its place in hip-hop—not as relics, but as architects. The album proves that the Clan’s sword, though tempered by time, still cuts deep.

Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman - Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics

Official Tracklist

  1. Sucker Free City ft. Kurupt, Ralph McDaniels, Brady Watt
  2. Mandingo
  3. Roar of the Lion (The Lion's Pit)
  4. Claudine
  5. Shaolin Vs. Lama
  6. Executioners from Shaolin
  7. Cleopatra Jones
  8. Warriors Two, Cooley High ft. Benny The Butcher
  9. Let's Do IT Again ft. RJ Payne, 38 Spesh, Willie The Kid
  10. Dolemite
  11. Trouble Man ft. Kameron Corvet
  12. Charleston Blue, Legend of a Fighter ft. Nicole Bus, KXNG Crooked


