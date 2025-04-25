News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
The Bastard Swordsman
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics Reunite To Tell The Exciting Tale Of The "Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman"
Mathematics was the Wu-Tang Clan's DJ on the Rage Against The Machine tour that led to the group's feud with Hot 97 at 1997's Summer Jam.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
April 25, 2025
60 Views