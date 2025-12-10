Is Nike .SWOOSH Collaborating With Playstation?

Nike’s digital sub-brand, .SWOOSH, just sent the internet into detective mode after dropping a cryptic low-poly teaser that sparked immediate rumors of a new PlayStation collaboration. The short video featured a simple computer desk setup, a curved monitor showing the .SWOOSH logo, and what looked unmistakably like a PS5 DualSense controller sitting off to the side.

For many fans, that visual alone was enough to assume that Nike and Sony were gearing up for another project together. Their past work speaks for itself, from the ultra-exclusive Air Force 1s to the PlayStation-themed Paul George signatures that remain some of the most collectible performance models of the modern era.

But early reports say something different. According to sources close to .SWOOSH, the upcoming “Lock in season” reveal is not a PlayStation collaboration, despite the heavy visual callbacks. That clarity only adds to the mystery.

Nike is clearly building toward a digital-meets-physical rollout, consistent with .SWOOSH’s push to blend sneaker culture with gaming. They’ve already partnered with Fortnite, teased integrations with future EA Sports titles, and released physical sneakers. Whatever's coming next will probably be big!

Nike dotSWOOSH x Playstation

The ad shows a digital desk setup placed in the middle of a bright, open field. A curved monitor displays the .SWOOSH logo in a pixel-style design, almost like something from an old-school video game.

A PS5-style controller sits on a stand nearby, which immediately pushes the viewer toward a gaming connection. The whole scene feels intentionally low-poly, with simple shapes and clean colors that mimic early 3D graphics.

It gives the impression of a world being built from the ground up. The ad feels like a teaser for a digital project, hinting at gaming, creativity, and something interactive on the way.

