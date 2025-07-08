Quavo Name-Drops Louis Armstrong On Braggadocious "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE"

Quavo drops "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE," seemingly starting his next solo album rollout with a "tribute" to Louis Armstrong.

Quavo seems to be starting the rollout for his third solo album. On Monday evening, he dropped "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE," accompanied by a trumpeter that is clearly meant to resemble the great Louis Armstrong.

For the unfamiliar, Louis Armstrong had several nicknames, but the most enduring one is "Satchmo." It's short for "Satchelmouth." There is no clear origin story for it (where it comes from specifically has long been a point of contention between biographers), but it's stuck for decades. Quavo opens the track with "Louis Armstrong, gumbo blowing, Satchamo."

From there, Quavo delivers two verses about his life of luxury and flexing on people who attribute his success to a few songs. "Jug up a hunnid numbers way before I made 'Pick Up The Phone,'" he says in the second verse. He once again refers to himself as a "glacier boy," saying that he's set for life.

Despite the Louis Armstrong references, the trumpet is not a big part of the beat. There's a short phrase that occasionally repeats, but beyond that, it is not prominently featured. For anyone who expected more trumpets, you will be sorely disappointed.

Overall, "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE" is a solid start to Quavo's rollout, even if it sounds a lot like a Migos track without the other two members. It will be interesting to hear what the rest of his output sounds like this album cycle. In the meantime, you can listen to the new track below.

Quavo - "SATCHAMO FREESTYLE"

Quotable Lyrics:

Told my mama that s**t get scary just like Poltergeist (Mama)
I'm chromophores and flood the sights, this s**t don't supposed to be ice (Ice)
I'm a glacier boy, we set for life, we pull up, gang bang (Bang)
Truckload came from San Francisco and dropped the Jerry Rice (Lo')

