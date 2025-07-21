Quavo Appeared To Be Having A Blast At The Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Concert

NBA: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Backstreet Boys are performing a total of 21 shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas between July and August.

Quavo appeared to be having a ball during the Backstreet Boys' performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas over the weekend. In a video circulating on social media, the Migos rapper records himself singing along with the iconic boy band's 1999 hit “I Want It That Way."

After singing along to the chorus, he references his own signature ad-lib. “I want it dat way!” he remarks in the clip, as caught by Uproxx. “The rich way! The right way! The best way! The good way! The only way!”

When Quavo posted the video on TikTok, fans in the comments were loving it. "WE NEED A QUAVO BACKSTREET BOYS COLLAB," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Quavo can’t help but do adlibs no matter what song it is." Rita Ora even popped up to write: "The way list is iconic I’m writing them all down as we speak."

Backstreet Boys "Into the Millennium" Residency

The Backstreet Boys have been performing at the Las Vegas venue as part of their Into the Millennium residency in the city. They reunited for the opening night show, earlier this month, and it was an emotional affair. “As I was about to come up, I started breaking down and crying because it was so emotional and surreal,” Nick Carter told The Hollywood Reporter afterward. “We’ve been together so long and had so many ups and downs, so the fact we can still perform on any stage is amazing. We’d been rehearsing for two months and we’re perfectionists, so we’ve been hard on ourselves, and finally getting to that place where you’re about to be launched out of a lift onstage was very emotional.”

The group, comprised of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, will be performing a total of 21 dates at the Sphere between July and August. Many of the shows are already sold out. The residency is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their hit album, Millennium, which remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

