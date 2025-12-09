Freddie Gibbs joked that he's planning on attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding ceremony in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. When the parody account, Daily Noud, wrote, "Freddie Gibbs will not be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding next year," Gibbs fired back with a correction. Sharing a picture of himself and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, he wrote: "Yes I am."

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to Gibbs' antics. "Thanks for the update Freddie. I was genuinely concerned you weren’t going to make it," one user replied. Another added: "Man Freddie is easily one of the funniest rappers out here fr."

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating back in 2023, with Swift making several public appearances at various Kansas City Chiefs games. Back in August, the two confirmed they were engaged in an announcement on Instagram. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote at the time.

Speaking with GQ that same month, Travis explained how their romance felt organic. "Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process,” he said at the time. “When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with.”

He added: "We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*ck off."