Freddie Gibbs Wants To Attend Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Wedding

BY Cole Blake 299 Views
Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Freddie Gibbs attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced that they are getting married with engagement pictures on Instagram in August.

Freddie Gibbs joked that he's planning on attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding ceremony in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. When the parody account, Daily Noud, wrote, "Freddie Gibbs will not be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding next year," Gibbs fired back with a correction. Sharing a picture of himself and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, he wrote: "Yes I am."

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to Gibbs' antics. "Thanks for the update Freddie. I was genuinely concerned you weren’t going to make it," one user replied. Another added: "Man Freddie is easily one of the funniest rappers out here fr."

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating back in 2023, with Swift making several public appearances at various Kansas City Chiefs games. Back in August, the two confirmed they were engaged in an announcement on Instagram. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote at the time.

Speaking with GQ that same month, Travis explained how their romance felt organic. "Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organized process,” he said at the time. “When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with.”

He added: "We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*ck off."

In other news, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of their worst season in years. On Sunday, they fell to 6-7 with a loss to the Houston Texans. At third in the AFC West behind the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, they'll likely be fighting for a wildcard spot in the playoffs. They'll play their next game against the Chargers on Sunday with a chance to get back on track.

Read More: 50 Cent Shades Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole While Praising Taylor Swift

