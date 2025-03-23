LL Cool J's Wife Simone Smith Explains Maintaining A 29-Year Marriage To The Sex Symbol

LL Cool J has a name that caters to women, with the LL meaning “Ladies Love.” Simone Smith is opening up about the effort it takes to sustain a nearly three-decade marriage with a global icon. In a candid conversation on the Banking on Cultura podcast, LL Cool J’s wife reflected on the personal growth, faith, and confidence required to navigate their 29-year union. Married to one of hip-hop’s most enduring sex symbols, Simone admitted she had to evolve—learning to embrace her own strength rather than dwelling on outside attention. She recalled moments when jealousy crept in, but with time, she realized the only person she could change was herself. Maturity, she said, played a key role in her ability to maintain a solid foundation with LL.

“I used to get upset when women looked at him a certain way, but that was years ago,” she admitted. Over time, she gained perspective, found confidence, and deepened her faith. “The closer you get to God, the more you understand your purpose.” While she has no issue with admirers appreciating her husband’s looks, Simone made it clear that respect is non-negotiable. “The disrespect—I can’t deal with. At 54, I’m ready to take off the hoops,” she joked, referencing the classic sign of a woman ready to defend herself.

Her confidence in their marriage remains unshaken. She’s never felt the need to monitor LL’s every move, choosing instead to focus on making their home a sanctuary. Their love story began in 1987, culminating in marriage in 1995. Together, they have four children and have weathered the ups and downs of life in the spotlight. LL has been equally vocal about the work it takes to sustain a marriage. In a past interview with OK! Magazine, he emphasized the importance of consistent romance and unwavering support. “Too many men think romance starts at the last second. It takes all day. It’s about support,” he explained.