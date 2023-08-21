Tony Yayo Wants Credit For “The BBL Movement”

Soulja Boy is perhaps the rapper who’s best known for taking credit for his various achievements throughout the industry – especially those he’s able to cross off his list before anyone else. While he does have an impressive number of accolades under his belt, there are plenty of other rappers who are calling for their flowers too. Among them is Tony Yayo, who revealed in a recent episode of The Danza Project that he thinks he deserves credit for starting the BBL movement.

During their conversation, Uncle Murda credited Kay Slay as “the godfather” of promoting curvier bodies on his Straight Stuntin’ magazine. “He damn near brought that to the game with them magazines,” he said. Yayo then added, “It was to the point where the [music video] director put the Dominican joint — ’cause you know [in] New York we got bad Dominicans, bad Puerto Ricans — they would put them in the joint. I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my shit!’”

Tony Yayo Reflects on His Career with Uncle Murda

As he continued to blow up, Yayo eventually decided it was time to bring the bodacious bodies from magazine covers and posters to his own videos. “That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body. She was the first BBL you seen in your life,” the New Yorker recalled. So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement! Give me my props! I started the BBL movement. I did! Not me personally, but I started the movement … That was ’04, ’05, ’06. Slay was rocking hard, but I put that shit on the forefront with the video ‘So Seductive.’ That was the fattest a** you seen, shout out to Buffie.”

Back in Tony Yayo’s day, BBLs were much more rare and therefore sought after. At this point, however, cosmetically enhanced bodies have become a commodity, causing more people to lean back toward embracing their natural look. Read what haters have been saying about Blueface’s baby mama’s BBL at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

