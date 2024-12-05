Gabrielle Union Finally Responds To Plastic Surgery Speculation

Is there any truth to these rumors?

Gabrielle Union recently held a meet and greet promoting her Larry Sims partnership with JCPenny, the SlimStyled experience. Specifically, she spoke to PEOPLE about her preferred hairstyles in order to look a little more youthful, which led to some remarks about fan gossip. Moreover, Dwyane Wade's longtime partner spoke on folks' rumors that she got plastic surgery. "A high pony for a lady of a certain age is like a facelift," she remarked. "As much as what happens or doesn’t happen with my face is speculated, if you can’t be missing for six months to get a facelift — which I’ve never been missing for six months, get it right — the high pony is going to snatch you here.

"A pony here is going to snatch you here," Gabrielle Union added, gesturing towards the middle of her head. "And a low [pony], here [points to back of neck]." So it looks like she did not have any work done at all, and even if she had, that doesn't make her any less stunning or worthy of loving herself. Union's been having a pretty great 2024 all things considered, even stopping by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's tour earlier this year to have an awesome time.

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Claims That She Went Under The Knife

However, this was also a relatively spicy year for Gabrielle Union in the headlines, given what many fans assumed about her relationship with her peers. If you didn't hear, fans saw that she liked a tweet that seemed to shade Vivica A. Fox in response to her comments about Taraji P. Henson. In particular, Henson complained about unfair play in Hollywood concerning issues of gender and race.