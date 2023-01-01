Drake is currently on tour right now with the likes of 21 Savage. Overall, the Its All A Blur tour has proven to be an amazing success. The tour started back on July 5th in Chicago. Subsequently, the artists have gone to cities like Detroit and Boston. Over the weekend, Drizzy found himself in Montreal which was his first tour stop in Canada. However, 21 could not make the trip as he is not allowed entry into the country. That said, he made it up to the Canadian crowd by bringing out none other than J. Cole.

In the end, his two performances over the weekend were simply spectacular. Fans were extremely hyped to see Drake, who performed a plethora of his best hits. Having been in the game for so long, there is no doubt that Drizzy has a plethora of hits to his name. That ensures that his setlists are always iconic. Moreover, his fame has many people trying to get a glimpse of him. Consequently, you can see why he would try to duck and dodge the cameras whenever there is an opportunity to.

Drake Got Caught

As it turns out, that is exactly what happened over the weekend while Drake was in Montreal. In the video up above, you an see the artist entering a parking garage where there is a two-toned Maybach waiting for him. Security is there waiting for him, and he subsequently ducks his head as he goes through the door and into the car. Despite his best efforts, the camera still ended up catching him.

From here, the tour is now going to go back into the United States. Starting today, there will be four shows this week in Brooklyn alone. Three shows in New York City will then follow before the tour heads over to Washington, DC. Needless to say, Drake and 21 are very busy men right now. Let us know if you will be going to the tour, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

